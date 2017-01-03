Bellefontaine property owner ordered to dispose of dead animals and solid waste
The Logan County Health District Wednesday afternoon issued three citations to William Shoots, 72, of 4840 County 4840 Road 9 of rural Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to Shoots' farm on December 27th .
