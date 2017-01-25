Bellefontaine man sentenced on burglary, theft charges
Four defendants were sentenced and three pleaded guilty before Visiting Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Jakob Yule, 20, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to 60 days in the Logan County Jail, five years community control, and ordered to pay restitution and court costs for burglary and theft.
