Bellefontaine man sent to prison on drug charge

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Five defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before sitting Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon. Ashley Mundy, 33, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to three years community control, nine days in jail with time served, 80 hours community service, the probation incentive program, and ordered to pay court costs for possession of drugs.

