Bellefontaine man sent to prison on drug charge
Five defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before sitting Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon. Ashley Mundy, 33, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to three years community control, nine days in jail with time served, 80 hours community service, the probation incentive program, and ordered to pay court costs for possession of drugs.
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|2 min
|BOYCOTT WPKO and ...
|42
|Life Lesson's!
|21 min
|Dirty Donnie
|123
|Community Core happy about recovery center opening
|50 min
|Boycott WPKO
|2
|This Should Scare Everyone
|1 hr
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|30
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|4 hr
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|95
|Another Right Wing Nut (Nov '15)
|Sat
|GBA-freedom
|12
|School shooting at West Liberty
|Sat
|GBA-freedom
|2
