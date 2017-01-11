Bellefontaine Council gets first look...

Bellefontaine Council gets first look at city's strategic plan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The plan was designed over the past year and involved city employees, business leaders, and community members' input. The plan covers land use like where business can expand and housing needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? 22 min Jordanians 35
local woman 9 hr clams 2
Indian Lake July 4th riots... (Jul '09) 11 hr GBA-freedom 15
Mt Tabor Church Of God Is it a cult? (Aug '09) 20 hr One who was there 420
Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15) Tue Chill Bill 113
Life Lesson's! Tue CALM STILL VOICE 97
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) Mon Tammy 443
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC