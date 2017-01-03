Bellefontaine BOE accepts bid to modernize high school cafeteria
The Bellefontaine Board of Education accepted at their first meeting of the new year Monday night, a bid of $41,640 from Continental Office Supply to refurbish the high school cafeteria. The money will come from the Food Services account and not effect the general fund.
