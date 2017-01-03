Bellefontaine BOE accepts bid to mode...

Bellefontaine BOE accepts bid to modernize high school cafeteria

The Bellefontaine Board of Education accepted at their first meeting of the new year Monday night, a bid of $41,640 from Continental Office Supply to refurbish the high school cafeteria. The money will come from the Food Services account and not effect the general fund.

