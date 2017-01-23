BCS shows support of WLS; recognizes ...

BCS shows support of WLS; recognizes board members

Yesterday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Bellefontaine board of education members demonstrated their support for West Liberty-Salem by dressing in orange and black and having a moment of silence prior to the start of the meeting. A moment of silence was also given for high school teacher Teresa Welch who died of cancer Monday afternoon .

