BCS shows support of WLS; recognizes board members
Bellefontaine board of education members demonstrated their support for West Liberty-Salem by dressing in orange and black and having a moment of silence prior to the start of the meeting. A moment of silence was also given for high school teacher Teresa Welch who died of cancer Monday afternoon .
