Windows of Hope raises awareness for mental health and suicide prevention
The Recovery Zone and Suicide Prevention Coalition conducted their first annual Windows of Hope event at the Recovery Zone, 440 South St. Paris Street, Bellefontaine, Thursday. Director of the Recovery Zone Ross Cunningham described the effort saying, "It takes a lot of hope and resilience to recover from mental illness and suicidal thoughts.
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|4 hr
|Wite_Out
|21
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|58
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|11 hr
|GBA-freedom
|16
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|GBA-freedom
|40
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Lil louie
|108
|did you hear? (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|11
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|5
