Teen driver injured in rollover crash, several accidents countywide

A teen driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on State Route 292 east of County Road 153 Sunday night around 10:05. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Kaitlyn Smith, 18, of rural West Mansfield, was driving a 2007 Honda Element westbound on 292 when she went off the right side of the road, struck the ditch, and rolled three times.

