St. Vincent de Paul demonstrates the real meaning of Christmas
One of the common themes of the holiday season is that "it is the season for giving". With commercials advertising Christmas sales now being shown as early as late October, it is easy to lose focus of the real meaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|4 hr
|Wite_Out
|21
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|58
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|11 hr
|GBA-freedom
|16
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|GBA-freedom
|40
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Lil louie
|108
|did you hear? (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|11
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC