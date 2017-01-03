Six sentenced, one pleads guilty in C...

Six sentenced, one pleads guilty in Common Pleas Court

Marcus Wilkerson, 34, of Springfield, was sentenced to nine months in prison for possession of heroin. Christopher Collingsworth, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to two years in prison for theft from the elderly.

