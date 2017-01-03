Six sentenced, one pleads guilty in Common Pleas Court
Marcus Wilkerson, 34, of Springfield, was sentenced to nine months in prison for possession of heroin. Christopher Collingsworth, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to two years in prison for theft from the elderly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|2 hr
|Hiker2009
|93
|Eleven-year Wal-Mart employee terminated after ...
|5 hr
|Jekr
|1
|Indianlake girls basketball program
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|OSU gitz whipped Baby! (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|ruth bader HATER
|868
|Life Lesson's!
|13 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|82
|Birt Woman & Missing Funds - Stealing Food From... (Feb '15)
|Sun
|Happy
|64
|German Shepherds (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Hlnauman
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC