Seeley to represent Indian Lake at HOBY Conference
Amber Seeley has been selected to represent Indian Lake High School at the HOBY Conference to be held on the Urbana University campus in June of 2017. Seeley's HOBY representation is sponsored by the Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|4 hr
|Wite_Out
|21
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|58
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|11 hr
|GBA-freedom
|16
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|GBA-freedom
|40
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Lil louie
|108
|did you hear? (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|11
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC