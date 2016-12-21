Seeley to represent Indian Lake at HO...

Seeley to represent Indian Lake at HOBY Conference

Saturday Dec 10

Amber Seeley has been selected to represent Indian Lake High School at the HOBY Conference to be held on the Urbana University campus in June of 2017. Seeley's HOBY representation is sponsored by the Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club.

