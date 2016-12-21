Rotarians learn about long term care
The Bellefontaine Rotary Club learned about long term health care during their weekly meeting Monday afternoon at the Friendly Senior Center. LeadingAge Ohio is a nonprofit organization that represents approximately 500 long term care organizations and hospices, as well as those providing ancillary health care and housing services in more than 150 Ohio towns and cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|4 hr
|Wite_Out
|21
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|58
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|11 hr
|GBA-freedom
|16
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|GBA-freedom
|40
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Lil louie
|108
|did you hear? (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|11
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC