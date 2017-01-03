Long time community leader; former mayor; Gail Hamilton passes away
Hamilton grew up in Bellefontaine, graduating from BHS in 1944. He was drafted in to the Army Air Force in 1945 and worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|5 hr
|Flip Flopper
|96
|Life Lesson's!
|7 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|84
|Indianlake girls basketball program
|11 hr
|Laker Alumn
|3
|Eleven-year Wal-Mart employee terminated after ...
|13 hr
|Fed up
|2
|OSU gitz whipped Baby! (Sep '11)
|Tue
|ruth bader HATER
|868
|Birt Woman & Missing Funds - Stealing Food From... (Feb '15)
|Jan 1
|Happy
|64
|German Shepherds (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Hlnauman
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC