Local drivers cited for weather-related accidents in the county

A local driver was cited following a rollover crash on County Road 10 near Township Road 179 Tuesday afternoon around 5:15. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Ericka Berry, 21, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 1997 Honda CR-V westbound on 10 when she lost control, then went off the right side of the road, struck the ditch, and overturned.

