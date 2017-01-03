Local campground break-in leads to arrest
There are 1 comment on the Peak Of Ohio story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Local campground break-in leads to arrest. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:
The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies made a traffic stop on County Road 18 near County Road 43 on Wednesday evening around 6 after observing a suspicious vehicle leave the Oak Crest Campground at 4226 County Road 187, Bellefontaine. During the stop, Kevin Lanham, 55, of Madison, Indiana, approached and told deputies that he had just arrived to the campground and observed a suspicious vehicle at his campsite.
#1 Friday Dec 30
It's about time this low life thug got busted I hope he gets yrs because he has been stealing since he was able to walk but of coarse he learned from the best good Ole mama
