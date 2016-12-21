Lakeview man injured in T-Bone crash

Lakeview man injured in T-Bone crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A Bellefontaine man was cited after he ran a red light and collided with another car Monday morning around 7:45.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Lesson's! 10 hr CALM STILL VOICE 69
Obama Bone Head Decision Boners [Results Matter] (Aug '14) 14 hr GBA-freedom 536
News Local campground break-in leads to arrest 15 hr Peace 1
The Electoral College was explicitly designed t... Thu Hiker2009 59
Birt Woman & Missing Funds - Stealing Food From... (Feb '15) Thu And Justice for some 62
Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15) Thu And Justice for some 111
Does Louie Vito bake bongs with Micheal Phelps? (Aug '12) Wed Herb Baker 26
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC