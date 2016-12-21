Grand Jury indicts 23; Lakeview man indicted for attempted rape of child
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 23 people earlier this week, including an Indian Lake man on two felony sex charges. Gene Collins, 81, of 11410 Cherokee Path, Lakeview, was indicted on single counts of attempted rape and attempted gross sexual imposition .
