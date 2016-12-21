Drunk driver crashes, arrested on felony drug charges
A drunk driver was arrested on multiple felony charges following a one-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Spring Avenue Saturday morning around 5:30. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Nicholas Nevels, 33, at large, was driving a 2002 Chevy Blazer eastbound when he went off the left side of the street and struck a tree.
