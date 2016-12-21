County man sent to prison on felony sex charges
Three defendants were sentenced and one pleaded guilty before Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark O'Connor earlier this week. James Howard, 60, of Lakeview, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
