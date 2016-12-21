County man cited for hit-skip crash n...

County man cited for hit-skip crash near Bellefontaine

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A local driver has been cited for the hit-skip crash on County Road 32 near County Road 11 Wednesday afternoon around four o'clock.

