City teen arrested for stealing alcohol
A city teen was arrested on multiple charges after he was caught shoplifting at Community Markets, 309 North Main Street, Sunday afternoon around 5:40. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Christopher Mayes, 18, at large, placed Smirnoff Ice in his backpack and left without paying for the alcohol.
