BMS, BCS receives SOAR Award for high progress
Battelle for Kids representative Bobby Moore presented the SOAR award to Bellefontaine Middle School at the district's meeting Monday night. The SOAR Collaborative is group of approximately 100 districts around the central Ohio area.
