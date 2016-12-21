Area man sentenced to seven years on drug charges
Four defendants were sentenced and four pleaded guilty before Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark O'Connor Monday afternoon. Trevor Board, 21, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to the West Central Community Based Correctional Facility, five years community control, and ordered to pay court costs for three counts of trafficking in drugs and one count of possession of drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|4 hr
|Wite_Out
|21
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|58
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|11 hr
|GBA-freedom
|16
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|GBA-freedom
|40
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|Lil louie
|108
|did you hear? (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|11
|WPKO Lou Vito selling snake oil XANGO
|Wed
|Lou CHEATo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC