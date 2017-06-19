No tax on bentonite mining in South Dakota
South Dakota has no tax on mining bentonite, even though neighboring states have generated millions of dollars from special taxes on the gray and tan clay. Miners have been extracting bentonite from beneath South Dakota's soil for decades.
