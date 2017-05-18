What's wrong with Obamacare, explaine...

What's wrong with Obamacare, explained by Trump supporter in a barber shop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Editor's note: This is Day 12 of a two-week tour of Middle America as Matt Arco and Andrew Maclean connect people in New Jersey with those in red states. Track everything on Twitter via #MeetInTheMiddle or at NJ.com/meetinthemiddle .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belle Fourche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
"New York Slim" hobo king 1998-1999! (Aug '16) Aug '16 Latestart 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Debate: Abortion Debate - Belle Fourche, SD (Jun '15) Jun '15 Seymour 1
Debate: Immigration - Belle Fourche, SD (Jul '10) Jun '15 Seymour 7
See all Belle Fourche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belle Fourche Forum Now

Belle Fourche Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belle Fourche Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Belle Fourche, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC