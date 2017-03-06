The community is - Moving Mountains' for one Rapid City native
"Sponsors have been huge, like I'm absolutely amazed by how many people want to help and how many people have showed up," said coordinator, Sara Hill. "No matter if you're from Rapid City, Spearfish, Hot Springs or Belle Fourche we're still one big community," said Terry Peak employee, Desmond Keller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Belle Fourche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|"New York Slim" hobo king 1998-1999! (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Latestart
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Debate: Abortion Debate - Belle Fourche, SD (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Seymour
|1
|Debate: Immigration - Belle Fourche, SD (Jul '10)
|Jun '15
|Seymour
|7
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Belle Fourche, SD (Jan '12)
|Jun '15
|Seymour
|6
Find what you want!
Search Belle Fourche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC