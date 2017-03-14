Madison named safest city in South Dakota
Alarms.org said Madison is the safest city in the state, with Belle Fourche, Brookings, Box Elder and Vermillion completing the top five. The site said one of the reasons Madison took the top spot is that the crime rate in the city is three times lower than the state average at 1.1 instances per 1,000 people.
