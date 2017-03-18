Drake Sutter could be called the 'cabbage patch kid' after growing 14-pound cabbage
Drake Sutter is a fourth at grader Belle Fourche South Park Elementary who come from a family of green thumbs. So last year when his third grade class was given jumbo cabbage seeds to grow he was up for the challenge.
