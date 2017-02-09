Excerpts from recent South Dakota edi...

Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Once again, a handful of lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would deprive the public of easy access to the permanent records of city government's official actions. House Bill 1167 allows municipal governments in communities of 5,000 or more residents to no longer publish legal notices, minutes of city council meetings, delinquent property tax rolls and other information required by state law in the local newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belle Fourche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
"New York Slim" hobo king 1998-1999! Aug '16 Latestart 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Debate: Abortion Debate - Belle Fourche, SD (Jun '15) Jun '15 Seymour 1
Debate: Immigration - Belle Fourche, SD (Jul '10) Jun '15 Seymour 7
Debate: Gay Marriage - Belle Fourche, SD (Jan '12) Jun '15 Seymour 6
See all Belle Fourche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belle Fourche Forum Now

Belle Fourche Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belle Fourche Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Belle Fourche, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC