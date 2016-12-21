Search for new police chief in Belle ...

Search for new police chief in Belle Fourche, temporary leadership assigned

Tuesday Nov 22 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Monday night, the Belle Fourche City Council approved advertising for the position. The council also signed off on an agreement that puts Sheriff Lamphere temporarily in charge of the police department.

