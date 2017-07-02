Horizon DH8D at Belgrade on Jul 2nd 2017, bird strike
A Horizon Air de Havilland Dash 8-400, registration N419QX performing flight QX-2489/AS-2489 from Belgrade,MT to Seattle,WA , was climbing out of Belgrade Bozeman Airport's runway 30 when the aircraft received a bird strike causing damage to a pitot tube. The aircraft stopped the climb at 8000 feet and returned to Belgrade for a safe landing about 15 minutes after departure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
