Lattice Biologics Ltd (LBLTF: OTCQB) | Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Move to Belgrade, Montana

Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Move to Belgrade, Montana Jun 26, 2017 OTC Disclosure & News Service - Lattice Biologics Ltd. announces a relocation of its processing facilities to Belgrade, Montana. The relocation allows the Company to save over $80,000 per month in rents, overhead, wages and utilities.

