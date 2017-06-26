Lattice Biologics Ltd (LBLTF: OTCQB) | Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Move to Belgrade, Montana
Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Move to Belgrade, Montana Jun 26, 2017 OTC Disclosure & News Service - Lattice Biologics Ltd. announces a relocation of its processing facilities to Belgrade, Montana. The relocation allows the Company to save over $80,000 per month in rents, overhead, wages and utilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Belgrade Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana congressman-elect pleads guilty to assa...
|Jun 13
|BHM5267
|4
|Gianforte wins US House race day after charged ...
|Jun 4
|nick
|1
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|26
|Next for Montana's new congressman: Day in cour...
|May 29
|Red Crosse
|4
|I WISH we had a guy like THIS to vote for
|May '17
|NoneYa
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Amazenblue
|77
|Ryan Herz federally investigated for projecting...
|Apr '17
|SHANE STRASSBERG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belgrade Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC