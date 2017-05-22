Montana man charged in crash that killed Indianapolis woman

A 23-year-old Montana man is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in a rollover crash that killed a passenger. Gallatin County prosecutors allege Lucas Keith Johnson of Bozeman was intoxicated when he crashed his sport utility vehicle on a rural road north of Belgrade at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, killing 22-year-old Morgan Lee Gaither of Indianapolis.

