Memorial services scheduled Tuesday for Montana deputy
A memorial service is scheduled next week for a Montana sheriff's deputy who was shot to death during a traffic stop. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the service for Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore will take place at The Bridge at Belgrade church at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
