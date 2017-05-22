Memorial services scheduled Tuesday f...

Memorial services scheduled Tuesday for Montana deputy

Friday May 19

A memorial service is scheduled next week for a Montana sheriff's deputy who was shot to death during a traffic stop. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the service for Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore will take place at The Bridge at Belgrade church at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

