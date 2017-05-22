Hundreds already planning to attend ceremony for Deputy Mason Moore
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, plans are well underway for Tuesday's memorial service for Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore. As of Sunday May 21st, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
