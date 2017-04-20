Montana Man Dies After Stepping Into ...

Montana Man Dies After Stepping Into Path of Semi

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: US News & World Report

Law enforcement officers are investigating after a 22-year-old Montana man suffered fatal injuries after stepping into the path of a semitrailer on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. The Gallatin County sheriff's office says Sha'Del Hollis of Bozeman was injured on Saturday morning and was declared brain dead the next day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belgrade Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Herz federally investigated for projecting... Apr 19 SHANE STRASSBERG 1
Review: Xtreme Carpet Cleaning (Jan '13) Apr 3 Kathy 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
News Obama burger makes debut at Ted Turner eatery (Aug '09) Feb '17 Big Burger Phart 130
Looking for a 1 or 2 Bedroom Apt in Belgrade (Aug '15) Aug '15 Friendly_MTnative 1
Fireworks in belgrade (Jun '14) Jul '14 Butthead 3
News School District Ballots Mailed Out (Apr '14) Apr '14 dakota3c06 1
See all Belgrade Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belgrade Forum Now

Belgrade Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belgrade Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Belgrade, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC