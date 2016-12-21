Dangerously cold temperatures to chil...

Dangerously cold temperatures to chill millions this weekend

Saturday Dec 17

A blast of frigid air sweeping across the United States will bring bone-chilling winds and subfreezing temperatures to millions across the country this weekend. The National Weather Service warns that the massive system will produce heavy snow from parts of northern California to the Great Lakes.

Belgrade, MT

