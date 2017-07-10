Three Rivers man charged in San Marco...

Three Rivers man charged in San Marcos slaying

Police investigators here believe it was a drug deal gone bad that led to a New Braunfels man being killed outside a coin-operated laundry facility June 19. According to a San Marcos Police Department press release, 19-year-old Kyle Randall Sample of Three Rivers and a 14-year-old juvenile each were arrested and charged with capital murder. A third suspect, 38-year-old Nichole Marie Moore of Beeville, was arrested and charged with endangering a child.

