Summerstock II to rock Beeville with more than 25 bands Saturday

Original Beeville hard rockers SEED will return to the stage for Summerstock II along with more than 25 other bands on three stages Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. at El Paisano Ballroom, 300 W. Hefferman Street. Original Beeville hard rockers SEED will return to the stage for Summerstock II along with more than 25 other bands on three stages Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. at El Paisano Ballroom, 300 W. Hefferman Street.

