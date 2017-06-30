Drawing on masters for inspiration
Mary Jane creates her work which appears to be inspired by the paintings of Vincent van Gogh. The students here learned about the various great artists of the past helping inspire in their work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press & Latoya
|6 min
|Curious
|19
|I don't get it
|7 min
|Heartbroken
|5
|Dollar general
|21 min
|insidejob
|6
|Conganas
|1 hr
|Condeceos
|1
|4th of July
|2 hr
|Yup
|6
|Maupin
|2 hr
|Ghetto trash
|21
|JessieM EricaY JohannaG
|2 hr
|Lmfao
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC