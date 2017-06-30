County issues protest against nearby ...

County issues protest against nearby petrochemical disposal site

Tuesday Read more: The Countywide

County Judge Stephanie Moreno explains the protests against the construction of a petrochemical waster company in McMullen County. The site is close to Tilden and near the waterways that feed the surface water supply for Beeville.

