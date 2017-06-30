BUA brings new satellite campus to Beeville with New Life Church
Pastor Jesse Berthold of New Life Church shows off the Old Testament Survey textbook, which will be used in one of the classes given at the new satellite location for Baptist University of the Americas here in Beeville at New Life Church. Classes are slated to begin at the end of August.
