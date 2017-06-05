Who is the next police chief?

City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero released the names of the four finalists being considered for the position of chief of the Beeville Police Department earlier this week. All four of the finalists were expected to meet the public at the Beeville Community Center Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. The four are Robert Bridge of Bee County, Henry Porretto of Galveston, Mike Alexander of Pflugerville and Scott Peters of Waxahachie.

