Theology Live returns to T's Honky Tonk in Beeville
Saint Philip's Episcopal Church and Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Beeville are partnering again to host their June theological lecture series "Theology Live". Each Monday in June a lecture will be presented on a wide arranging array of topics by theologian, priests, professors and laypeople.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topixx Bar
|3 min
|Freedom
|2
|Robs drug party gone wrong (Sep '15)
|10 min
|Veronica
|19
|fat pigs
|43 min
|Gordita
|4
|Mungas
|56 min
|Lmgao
|4
|Night of The Living DOWD
|1 hr
|Faggy Chad
|14
|new principal at Hampton
|2 hr
|Concerned parent
|6
|Joyce Rodriguez
|2 hr
|Devilish
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC