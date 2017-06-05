Theology Live returns to T's Honky To...

Theology Live returns to T's Honky Tonk in Beeville

Saint Philip's Episcopal Church and Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Beeville are partnering again to host their June theological lecture series "Theology Live". Each Monday in June a lecture will be presented on a wide arranging array of topics by theologian, priests, professors and laypeople.

