The former math teacher was charged f...

The former math teacher was charged for sexually assaulting a child, according to police.

Police report that 44-year-old Buddy Gene Martin, a former math teacher at AC Jones High School in Beeville has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under age 14 and five counts of indecency with a child under age 17. Martin was indicted for the charges but released on bond.

