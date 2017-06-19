The former math teacher was charged for sexually assaulting a child, according to police.
Police report that 44-year-old Buddy Gene Martin, a former math teacher at AC Jones High School in Beeville has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under age 14 and five counts of indecency with a child under age 17. Martin was indicted for the charges but released on bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamra lowry
|44 min
|The real Tamra
|10
|wreck on 181
|58 min
|Abcd
|19
|Does anyone know?
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|The three stooges
|2 hr
|Post
|4
|Jessie Munoz
|2 hr
|Bet
|2
|Verizon
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Need Someone to sext with (May '16)
|3 hr
|Cjc
|37
|LaToya
|8 hr
|Citizen
|40
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC