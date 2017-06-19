Texas House gears up for another round DoD base closures

Rep. Roland Gutierrez , D-San Antonio, held an interim hearing on base encroachment this week in San Antonio and it's only the first of multiple stops around the state, a prelude to a push to get lawmakers on board with a statewide strategy on base realignment and closure. Five rounds of base realignment and closure, or BRAC, has closed military installations in Texas from Beeville to Lubbock and every place in between.

