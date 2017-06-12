Prosperity Bank president spent years...

Prosperity Bank president spent years working in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Countywide

Castro has spent the past 28 years traveling across this country and Australia with her husband, Gilbert, who worked as a chemical engineer. "We want to be part of the community, so we are moving to Beeville," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veroinca Cortez 19 min Bye 13
Fat pig 29 min Lmao 4
Yonder Inn Stabbing 34 min Ouch 3
Becky Gaona 39 min Dan 1
Michelle Estrada (May '16) 48 min Lol 18
Patrick s 2 hr Just voicing my o... 11
Bye Chele 2 hr Truth 1
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC