Out of sight, no longer out of mind

Out of sight, no longer out of mind

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Countywide

Beeville Main Street Director Michelle TreviA o shows just how much the roots of one of the live oak trees in one of the parking lots behind the buildings on the west side of North Washington Street in the downtown area have pushed up the concrete curb. The asphalt and concrete around the trees in some locations have caused the roots to come to the surface in search of water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Austin Jones and Freddy Aleman 11 min Albert 4
My brother and his wife 18 min truth 18
Beer Barn 43 min Jackie M 15
Veroinca Cortez 47 min Get a life 33
Briana horseteeth saenz 1 hr David 6
UFO in Beeville last night 1 hr Unknown 30
Benny rey 1 hr Doubtbit 7
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC