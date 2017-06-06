Man drove across Texas with plan to chop up his ex, 2 kids to avoid paying child support, police say
A West Texas man is in jail after police say he drove across the state with the intention of killing his ex-girlfriend and their two children so he wouldn't have to pay child support. Police in Beeville, about 90 miles southeast of San Antonio, arrested 34-year-old Bryan Curtis Campbell of Odessa during a traffic stop Wednesday, KZTV-TV reported .
