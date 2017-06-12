MammoMobile returning to Beeville Jun...

MammoMobile returning to Beeville June 15, 22

The company's mobile breast imaging center will stop two more times in June to offer 3D mammogram exams to any and all women who qualify. a Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Texas Family Planning at 1400 W. Corpus Christi St. The state-of-the-art mobile breast screening facility is a 32-foot-long Ford F59 staffed by female health professionals - a certified radiology technologist and receptionist.

